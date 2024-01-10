MLA Report: Prince Albert Carlton

As the new year begins, our government continues to help the people of Saskatchewan with affordability.

Starting January 1, 2024, SaskEnergy removed the federal carbon tax from natural gas home heating and SaskPower removed it from electrical home heating. This will result in savings for approximately 98 per cent of Saskatchewan families. The federal government’s decision to exempt the carbon tax on home heating oil last fall left Saskatchewan families out in the cold; that’s why our government is protecting Saskatchewan families’ ability to afford to heat their homes this winter.

Customers will see a federal carbon tax charge on their January utility bills for natural gas or electricity used for heating in December. For usage after January 1, 2024, the federal carbon tax will appear as both a charge and a reversal credit. If you believe you are being incorrectly charged the federal carbon tax, you can contact SaskEnergy at 1-800-567-8899 or www.saskenergy.com/customer-support, and SaskPower at 1-888-757-6937 or contactus@sk.saskpower.com.

Low personal taxes and indexation are also among the measures our government is taking to help make life more affordable for the people of Saskatchewan. A family of four with an annual income of $75,000 will save $322 in 2024 because of indexing personal income tax. Indexation protects against bracket creep, which are the automatic tax increases caused by inflation.

When our government took office in 2007, a family of four started paying income tax at $26,150 of income. A family of four in Saskatchewan now pays no income tax on their first $59,475 of income. Reductions our government introduced have more than doubled the tax-free threshold. Saskatchewan also has among the lowest personal taxes in the country.

Saskatchewan families with children enrolled in sports, arts, and cultural activities will also continue to be able to claim the Active Families Benefit on their tax returns. The benefit provides a refundable tax credit of $150 per year, per child to eligible families. Families of children with a disability will receive an additional $50 for a total tax credit of $200 per year, per child. Our government will continue to work on keeping life affordable for the people of Saskatchewan.

Alongside helping with affordability is our government’s commitment to investing in infrastructure that matters to the people of Saskatchewan. The Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project is making great progress. Upon completion, the hospital will have a larger emergency department, enhanced medical imaging services including MRI, and an increased number of beds from 173 to 242. This will serve the residents of Prince Albert and surrounding communities for years to come.

As we look to 2024, our government will continue building and protecting a strong Saskatchewan. Your questions and concerns help me continue to represent your best interests in the legislature. Please reach out to my constituency office at 306-922-2828 or pacarltonmla@sasktel.net. Or feel free to stop by our office, located at Bay 4, 406 South Industrial Drive.