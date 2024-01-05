RCMP officers make 1 arrest following altercation on Big Island Lake Cree Territory

An adult man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an altercation at a residence on Big Island Lake Cree Territory on Jan. 2.

Pierceland RCMP officers were called to the area at around 11:02 p.m. following reports of a serious assault at a residence.

Officers have arrested 35-year-old Doreen Oseemeemow from Big Island Lake Cree Territory. She faces two charges, including one count of aggravated assault.

Oseemeemow made her first court appearance in Meadow Lake on Thursday. The incident is still under investigation.