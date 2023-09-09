RCMP looking for public help to locate Myles Has

Saskatoon RCMP are working to locate Myles Has.

Police received a report of a firearms discharge at a residence in Prudhomme, Saskatchewan on Sept. 6. Officers reported to the scene and initial investigations determined that an altercation occurred between to adult men. A firearm was discharged, and one man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other man left the scene in a vehicle.

Saskatoon RCMP have charged the 34-year-old Has with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of firearm possession without a license, and one count of discharging a firearm.

Has is described as being 5’10 and 250 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Myles Has, do not approach him and contact police. Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime stoppers at 1-8000-222-TIPS (8477).