RCMP investigators seize 40 rifles as part of firearms trafficking investigation

Saskatchewan RCMP officers seized 40 rifles, two handguns, and roughly 20 more guns in various states of disassembly following an investigation into firearms trafficking in the Hudson Bay area.

Members of the Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and RCMP Emergency Response Team seized the guns while executing a search warrant at a residence near Viellardville on March 6. Officers also seized more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition, powder and rifle casings used to reload shells, boxes of prohibited high-capacity rifle magazines, two crates of illegal cigarettes, and small amounts of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Officers also seized mint coins and gold jewelry that police believe to be stolen.

“CRT’s mandate is to suppress the activity of criminals that threaten community safety. This is a perfect example of how they can work with local detachments to literally remove risk from our communities,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan How, the north district manager of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team. “Dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition have been removed from the underground market, and potentially from getting into criminal hands throughout Saskatchewan.”

Officers also arrested a 56-year-old Hudson Bay man at the scene. Steven Bondy faces seven charges, including one count of weapons trafficking and two counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

Bondy was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is March 13 in Nipawin.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Hudson Bay detachment and Police Dog Services assisted with the investigation.