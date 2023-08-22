RCMP investigating body found in Emma Lake as a homicide

Police remain in Emma Lake as they investigate a possible homicide.

At about 10:20 a.m. on Monday, Prince Albert RCMP received a report of an unresponsive man at MacIntosh Point.

Officers found a man dead outside. He’s been identified as 27-year-old Phillip Okemow from Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

RCMP Major Crimes are investigating Okemow’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on Okemow’s death or his activities on Sunday evening or Monday morning are asked to contact their local police jurisdiction. You can also submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.