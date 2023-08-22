It’s that time of year to get your feet moving as the Prince Albert Polka Fest returns this weekend.

The Polkafest will be at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre from August 25-27. Prince Albert Exhibition Association General Manager Debra Despins said polka lovers are eagerly anticipating it.

“We’ve fielded quite a lot of phone calls. It’s shaping up to be a really great Polka Fest weekend and hopefully people in and around Prince Albert will partake and enjoy” Despins said.

“It’s Friday, August 25th, and we go the full weekend of 25, 26, 27. We have a full lineup of musical bands that are coming in.”

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and dancing running from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. with Leon Ochs performing at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sugartop performing at 7:00 p.m. and 10 p.m.

On Saturday doors open at 1 p.m. with dancing from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m., the Gold Tones perform at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Dean Bernier and Sylvia Shira perform at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Dennis and Curtis Ficor perform at 5 p.m.and 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the pancake breakfast is from 8 a.m. until noon, music starts at 9 a.m. with Ricky Martin Gospel Music and then music as available from the performers from Friday and Saturday.

Despins explained that the Weekend Super Pass, which includes pancake breakfast on Sunday for $50 is available at the Exhibition Office and Lake Country Co-op grocery store.

For Friday, advanced tickets are $20 and $25 at the door, for Saturday advance tickets are $25 and $30 at the door and a standalone Sunday ticket is $15, which includes the pancake breakfast.

“It’s a great deal,” Despins said.

“If folks can’t partake in the full, full weekend of events, we also will sell individual tickets as well. But we really encourage the people to take advantage of the early bird prices,” she added.

The Prince Albert Veselka Ukrainian Cultural and Heritage Club will also have their clay oven making bread on Saturday with bread available for $7 a loaf beginning at 11 a.m. while supplies last.

Advanced tickets can be purchased by Visa, Mastercard, Debit, Cash, or E-transfer to paex@sasktel.net.