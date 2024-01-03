RCMP investigating ATM theft in Shaunavon

Shaunavon RCMP are still looking for two suspects wanted in connection with an ATM theft in the community.

Officers were called to a business in the community at roughly 12 a.m. on Dec. 30 after reports of a break and enter.

Investigators determined that two suspects used chains to attached the ATM to a truck, then pulled it out of the business. Officers later located the stolen truck and the ATM on a rural road west of Shaunavon. All the cash had been removed from the ATM.

Police say one suspect wore all black, while the other wore a blue and green plaid jacket with a red hoodie underneath, along with light-coloured jeans.

Shaunavon RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call RCMP at 306-297-5550.