RCMP charge 6 inmates with murder following death at Sask. Pen

RCMP investigators have charged six Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmates with second degree murder, and three more with attempted murder following a death at the facility on Jan. 29.

Officers were called to the scene at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 29 following reports of a sudden death and second injured person. Rocky Meechance, 29, was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

According to a Saskatchewan Major Crimes RCMP press release, Meechance’s death occurred following an altercation between a group of inmates. George Custer, 28, Tyrel Munroe, 25, Dominick Cochrane, 26, Jonathan Soosay, 26, Wyatt Crookedneck, 26, and Rene Merasty, 26 are each charged with one count of second degree murder.

The second victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Conrad Merasty, 34, Ilyas Gilao, 23, and DJ Montgrand, 23, have all been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Saskatchewan Major Crimes will continue to investigate. No court date has been set.