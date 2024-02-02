CRT makes 1 arrest in connection with East Flat drug trafficking investigation

A 28-year-old woman faces two charges following a Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) drug-trafficking investigation.

The investigation began in early January, according to a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) press release. Police say they searched a residence in the East Flat on Jan. 30 where they found and seized 257.5 grams of methamphetamine, 137.9 grams of cocaine, and further evidence of drug-trafficking.

PAPS have charged Latashia Ross, 28, with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Ross made her first court appearance on Wednesday.