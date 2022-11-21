RCMP ask residents in four northern communities to check their properties for missing 47-year-old

The Turnor Lake RCMP have asked residents in the communities of La Loche, Buffalo Narrows, Turnor Lake, and Dillon to check their properties for 47-year-old Bartholomew Herman, who was reported missing on Nov. 16.

Police say Herman has connections to those four communities, as well as Bear Creek, Fond du Lac, Meadow Lake, Cold Lake, and Fort McMurray. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 306-310-RCMP, or 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Herman was last seen walking along Hwy 155 near Bear Creek at around 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 16. Officers have been trying to locate him since then and are worried about his well-being.

Herman answers to the nicknames “Bart” or “Moon”. He is an Indigenous man of medium build, weighing 175 pounds, and standing 5’7. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and winter boots.