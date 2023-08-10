Rain postpones U15 Boy’s Canadian Fastpitch Championships

The tarps will remain on the field at the Max Power Ball Diamonds as the U15 Boy’s Canadian Fastpitch Championships have been postponed on Thursday.

Prince Albert U15 Astros head coach Neil Finch says the diamond took on a lot of rain water throughout the day.

“It rained more than a person realizes. The diamonds are pretty wet there. The diamonds were tarped, and city workers and volunteers were out here trying to make a go of it. But about 3:00 this afternoon, we made the call that we just couldn’t go there. The diamonds were actually really soft to stop on, so they just need some time to dry.”

The Astros were scheduled to play at 6 and 9 p.m. this evening. A new schedule will be announced after a coaches meeting at 5 p.m.

