Raiders select pair of South Dakota prospects in U.S. Priority Draft

The Prince Albert Raiders selected two South Dakota prospects at the WHL’s U.S. Priority Draft on Wednesday.

The Raiders selected forward Liam Hamre from the Sioux Falls Power 14U AAA program with the fifth overall pick. They then chose another Sioux Falls Power forward, Caden Dionne, with the 27th overall pick.

Hamre had 28 goals and 21 assists with Sioux Falls last season, while Dionne put up 24 goals and 17 assists in 40 games.

The Spokane Chiefs had the top pick in Wednesday’s priority draft. They used it to select forward Brody Gillespie from the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep team. The Vancouver, Wash. Product had 100 points in 61 games for Kelowna in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.