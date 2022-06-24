Raiders release 2022-23 home schedule

The Prince Albert Raiders won’t have to wait long to get another crack at the Winnipeg Ice when the 2022-23 WHL season gets underway.

The Ice knocked the Raiders out of the WHL playoffs in five games last season, but Prince Albert will get a small chance at redemption when the Ice visit Prince Albert on Sept. 28. That’s the second home game of the year for the Raiders, and one of only three times the Ice will make the trip to Hockey Town North during the campaign.

Prince Albert opens the season with a double-header against the Saskatoon Blades. The two clubs meet at the Art Hauser Centre on Friday, Sept. 23, before making the return trip to Saskatoon for a Saturday evening rematch.

The Raiders host the Blades five times during the season. The other four are on Dec. 10, Jan. 21, Feb. 25, and Mar. 10. All games start at 7 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre.

The 2022-23 season also features the return of cross-conference play, which means a visit from the Western Conference Champion Seattle Thunderbirds. The T-Birds will be the last U.S. Division team making the trip to Prince Albert when they arrive on Jan. 13. The Raiders also have home games against the Tri-City Americans (Nov. 1), Everett Silvertips (Nov. 5), Spokane Chiefs (Dec. 17), and Portland Winterhawks (Jan. 10).

Prince Albert’s Tanner Howe and potential 2023 top pick Connor Bedard will make their first trip to the Art Hauser Centre with the Regina Pats on Dec. 9. The Pats make the trip three times during the season, two of which come in December.

The defending WHL champion Edmonton Oil Kings make their first visit to the Art Hauser Centre on Oct. 1. The Raiders beat the Oil Kings just once last season—a 5-2 victory at the Art Hauser Centre on Jan. 2, 2022.

The Raiders close out their regular season home schedule against the Moose Jaw Warriors, a team they went 2-4-0 against last year. The Warriors also visit Prince Albert on Nov. 4 and Feb. 18.

The full Raider schedule will be released at a later date, as will a list of promotional nights.

Prince Albert Raiders 2022-23 home schedule