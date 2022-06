One man wanted in connection with an incident that led to the emergency alert in La Ronge and Air Ronge on Sunday has been arrested.

Terrance Daigneault, who also goes by the name Terrance Kenny, was arrested Wednesday evening at a business on Northridge Drive in Saskatoon. A woman was also arrested at the scene. No further charges have been laid. None of the allegations have been proven in court. Two other suspects, Celine Charlges and Allan Sanderson, have not been located.