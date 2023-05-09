Radio Day for the Rose gives residents a look inside the Rose Garden Hospice

The finish line is in sight for the Rose Garden Hospice fundraising committee, and they’re hoping an 11-hour radiothon will help get them there.

Radio Day for the Rose begins at 6 a.m. on Friday with the goal of raising funds for some much-needed medical equipment. Rose Garden Hospice board member Marina Mitchell said local support for the hospice has been incredible, and they’re hoping it continues on Friday.

“It means the world,” Mitchell said. “Every time I get a phone call or a text or a message, it just keeps us going and that’s the reason I kept going. We’re really excited to finally see this facility gets this close to being open.”

Friday’s radiothon will be more than a fundraiser. It will also give residents an opportunity to go inside the Hospice and see a few completed rooms. The list includes the kitchen, family room, and one of the guest rooms.

“We’re very excited,” Mitchell said. “We’re expecting a lot of foot traffic…. I think the public is really excited to see it come to reality.”

Radio Day for the Rose will raise money for slings, lifts, and other items. They’ll take donations on site, or online at www.canadahelps.org. Donors can also call the Hospice phone number at 306-764-7673.

“We needed to raise a little bit of extra funds for some medical equipment within the hospice, and we’ve kind of always wanted to do a radio day,” Mitchell explained. “We wanted to include everyone (and) give the community a chance to come in and see the facility. We’re hoping it will be a big day.”

Radio Day for the Rose can be heard on Power99FM and Beach Radio 101.5. It runs from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

The Rose Garden Hospice is scheduled to open the summer of 2023. The facility will address the physical, spiritual, and emotional needs of people approaching death, while also providing support to family and close friends.

The hospice is located at 36th Street and Fourth Avenue West.