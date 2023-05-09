Suspect faces multiple charges including assaulting a peace officer

A 20-year-old man faces multiple charges, including assaulting an officer, following an incident at a business on the 2700 block of Second Avenue West. The 20-year man also faces assault, resisting arrest, and mischief charges.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. on Saturday. Officers were called to the scene following reports of a panic alarm. While en route, officers learned that a suspect was locked inside the store.

Upon arrival, police found two store employees engaged in a physical altercation with the suspect. Officers entered the store and took the suspect into custody, but one officer was assaulted.

The Prince Albert Police Service released a statement shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday saying they were aware of social media posts surrounding the incident.

“After conducting an initial review of our police response, which included a thorough examination of video surveillance, we have concluded there is no need for further investigation,” reads the statement. “We understand that some members of the public may have concerns or complaints, and we encourage them to contact the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission.”