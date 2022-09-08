Queen passes away at 96

The longest reigning monarch in British history has passed away.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old.

The Queen’s doctors placed her under medical supervision Thursday morning out of concern for her health. She passed away that afternoon.

The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening, then return to London on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952. In 2007, she surpassed Queen Victoria as the longest-lived British Monarch, and became the longest-reigning in September 2015.

More to come.