Psychic medium brings magical market to Prince Albert

The organizer of a unique event making its way to Prince Albert this spring says she’s been ‘brewing up’ the idea to bring an authentic witch experience to the north for quite some time.

Marie Aline, a psychic medium who grew up near Shellbrook, is part of The Witch Experience, a prairies-based collective of like-minded individuals that are looking to expand into other areas of Saskatchewan by hosting markets that provide an opportunity to explore what being a witch means, no matter where someone is in their spiritual journey.

“Our group is very inclusive and diverse, it’s a non-judgmental, safe space,” said Aline. “A lot of people came to the last event who felt very comfortable in asking questions and all of the vendors are very open to conversation and want to share about what they do because there’s such intention that goes into all of their wares. There is an educational aspect, 100 per cent.”

The Witch Experience was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic when many people came face to face with their beliefs and how they felt about the world around them. While it started as a small group of mostly earth-based practitioners that were simply looking for connection during a time of solitude, the collective has grown into an organization with plans to create its own board, due to the overwhelming response from fellow witches who live a similar way of life.

“When the world kind of stops, people were forced to take a really good look at their lives and go, ‘what is it that I want?’ and everything now seems to have a little more meaning behind it,” said Aline. “Part of it is just breaking the stigma that has been there, but there is [also] this calling to show that this isn’t a fad.”

The first The Witch Experience event was hosted at the Nutana Legion Hall in Saskatoon the weekend before Halloween in 2022. While the organization had no idea what the response would be, it was a proven success, according to Aline. More than 750 people visited the market, not including the 41 vendors or anyone under the age of 12.

“It was well received and I think a part of why that is, is because people were just curious,” she said. “When people came, [they] just realized the authenticity of it is solid.”

After the success of their first market, Aline knew The Witch Experience had potential to be something more. So far there has been an unbelievable response from the Prince Albert community, indicating either a need or a draw for all things magic in the north, she added.

According to Aline, The Witch Experience is more than just a market with things to look at; it’s also an opportunity for individuals to connect with palm readers, psychic mediums, tarot readers, and astrologists. There will be around 20 vendors set up at the Prince Albert event, but there are still spots open for more if anyone in the Prince Albert area believes they would be a good fit.

Interested vendors can reach out to The Witch Experience on their website at www.thewitchexperience.com, or through their social media pages on Instagram or Facebook.

The Witch Experience Prince Albert market will be open on March 17 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and March 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nordale Hall. General Admission is $5, but VIP tickets are also available for $25. VIP tickets include admission to both days, two $10 spending tokens, entrance to exclusive draws, the ability to pre-book with readers, and a free witchy treat from Baked in PA.

Tickets can be pre-purchased online at https://www.intuitiveevolution.ca/event-details/prince-albert-market or with cash at the door.