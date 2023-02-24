Kin Enterprises raises funds for Telemiracle with cookie bake off

Kin Enterprises found an interesting way to raise money for Telemiracle on Thursday.

They hosted a cookie bake-off at the SAGE Program office on Sherman Drive with four programs facing off to pick a winner.

Hillary Brahniuk Director of Programs and Services for Kin Enterprises explained the idea behind the fundraiser.

“Today we are raising money for Telemiracle by doing a cookie bake-off. So, each of our Kin programs have a specialty cookie they have baked and prepared and we are doing a competition between the programs,” Brahniuk said.

People fundraised by paying $5, picked up cookies and then voted from among the four branches.

Brahniuk said that the idea came about from a brainstorming session.

“We just had a meeting and we were throwing out fun ideas to get our participants and staff involved in Telemiracle fundraising and we all love cookies. Cookies and coffee who doesn’t love that?”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald People checked out some of the cookies at the Kin Enterprises Cookie Bake Off on Thursday at their SAGE Program location.

The programs that had cookies were the Kin 15 Workshop, the SAGE Program for seniors, Light Assembly Program 1 and Light Assembly Program 2.

“We just want to thank everybody for coming and supporting us and Telemiracle,” she said.