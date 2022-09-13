Provincial day of mourning for Queen announced by Government of Saskatchewan

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed Monday, September 19, as a day in tribute and commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II and flags all around the province are lowering in mourning of her death.

A memorial service has been set for 7 p.m. on September 19, at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Regina

“Her late Majesty’s seven decades of selfless public service is an honourable legacy,” said Premier Scott Moe. “We will pay tribute to her incredible dedication and commemorate her 70-year reign in a memorial service in our capital city – the Queen City.”

The City of Prince Albert will be lowering the flags at City facilities in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II until sunset on September 19.

“I have only ever had one Queen in my lifetime and her passing brings a sense of loss for many of us,” said Mayor Greg Dionne in a statement released earlier Tuesday afternoon. “The Queen was much loved and highly regarded for her stability and commitment to duty.”

In 1866, the founder of Prince Albert named the City after Royalty. After settling down in the area, James Nisbet named the community after Albert, Prince Consort and husband of Queen Victoria.

The City said in Tuesday’s statement that they are joining the people of Canada and throughout the Commonwealth in mourning of the Queen’s death.

A book for messages of condolences is available for Prince Albert residents to sign at City Hall during regular business hours, until sunset on the as-yet-to-be-determined day of the Queen’s funeral. The books can also be found at the Regina Legislative Building and Government House, as well as City Halls in Regina and Saskatoon.

People unable to attend these in-person signings can also submit a digital message by visiting www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/commemoration-her-majesty-the-queen/book.html.

While September 19 is being proclaimed to honour Queen Elizabeth II, it has not been designated as a provincial public statutory holiday.