Prince Albert Winter Festival kicks off with volunteer appreciation night

The Prince Albert Winter Festival officially kicked off its 59th year on Thursday evening with a sneak peak of the Rock Show Experience for the festival’s sponsors and volunteers to show appreciation for all of their support.

President of the Prince Albert Winter Festival Bev Erickson said she was told by the show’s organizer that this year’s event will be the best one yet.

“Try not to miss it,” said Erickson. “It’s going to be one of those things that people are going to talk about.”

The official show will be held at the Exhibition Centre for two nights, Feb. 10 and 11, and will feature 15 different performers. Erickson said the event is following a Beatles medley this year, with some of the musicians dressing up to fit the theme.

“It looks like it’s going to be a pretty intense show,” she added.

Tickets to the Rock Show Experience are available at Canadian Tire and the Prince Albert Winter Festival website for $20 plus tax.

The Rock Show Experience is sure to be a hit, but Erickson said the event she’s most looking forward to are Family Days from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 21, 22, and 23.

The Exhibition Centre will host a number of family-friendly activities, including a storywalk, horse drawn sleigh rides, snowshoeing, and a variety of different games and crafts.

Erickson mentioned that the 2023 Winter Festival has been very busy for the event planners, which is already proving to be a huge success.

Other interesting Winter Festival events to check out include the King & Queen Trapper, Dog Sled races, and the Trade Show, all taking place on Feb. 25 and 26.

Make sure to purchase a Winter Festival Button for only $3, which is needed to enter any Winter Festival event. They can be found at all Lake Country Co-op locations and Canadian Tire.