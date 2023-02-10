Police find one person dead, another injured after break and enter near Esterhazy

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP received a report of a break and enter and suspicious death at a residence approximately 20 kilometers south of Stockholm and Esterhazy.

Initial investigation determined three men had broken into the residence.

A man who lived at the home was located deceased at the scene by police. His death is considered suspicious. Police also located an injured woman, who was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspects took at least one firearm from the residence, stole the homeowner’s vehicle and left the scene.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned and on fire on a nearby grid road.

According to an RCMP release, police currently have no descriptors or other information to provide regarding the incident as the investigation is in its initial stages.

Police are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information immediately by calling 911 or your local RCMP detachment.