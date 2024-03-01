Prince Albert Sharks capture the Top Small Club Banner in Junior Provincial Swimming Championships for fourth consecutive year

Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club, Submitted

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club has once again demonstrated its prowess at the Junior Provincial Swimming Championship, securing the Top Small Club Award for the fourth consecutive year. A team of 12 Sharks swimmers traveled to Moose Jaw last weekend, determined to defend their title. After a fierce competition, the Sharks swimmers emerged victorious, showcasing remarkable progress and outstanding performances.

The team amassed a total of 22 medals across various events, displaying their versatility and skill. Notable achievements include Myla M; first-place finish in the 200-meter butterfly and second-place finish in the 200-meter individual medley, Anastazia S; first-place finish in the 100-meter butterfly, second – place finish in the the 50, 100-meter backstroke. Zoe C; second- place finish in the 400-meter individual medley and third-place finish in the 100-meter butterfly and 800-meter freestyle. Zoe also achieved AA times in the 400 and 800 freestyle and 400 individual medley.

Ali D, a para swimmer, delivered an exceptional performance, securing first place in the 50- meter breaststroke and second place in the 200-meter breaststroke among non-para swimmers. Ali also achieved an AA time for 15-year-old girls in the 50-meter breaststroke, narrowly missing the Canadian record.

Jaxen S secured second place in the 100-meter breaststroke and 100-meter freestyle, and third place in the 200-meter individual medley and 50 and 200-meter breaststroke. Ethan E, in his first participation at the Junior Provincial level, claimed third place in the 100-meter butterfly and fourth place in the 50-meter breaststroke and 50-meter butterfly. Maia M secured third place in the 100-meter freestyle and fourth place in the 50-meter freestyle, while Sophia W claimed third place in the 200-meter breaststroke and fifth place in the 50-meter breaststroke. Jackson M secured third place in the 50-meter freestyle and seventh place in the 100-meter freestyle. Jamie C, participating for the first time, secured fourth place in the 50, 100, and 200- meter backstroke and fifth place in the 200-meter freestyle. Mikaela A achieved personal best times in six events, and Brooklyn D achieved personal best times in the 100-meter breaststroke and 200-meter freestyle.

In relay events, the Girls 13 & Over 200-meter freestyle relay team comprising Anastazja D, Ali D, Myla M, and Sophia W secured first place, while the Boys 12-13 200-meter freestyle relay team comprising Jaxen S, Ethan E, Jamie C, and Jackson M also secured first place. In the Mixed 12-13 200-meter relay race, the team comprising Jackson M, Maia L, Ethan E, and Sophia W secured first place.

Head Coach Dr. Hazem Hussein expressed immense pride in the team’s achievements, attributing their success to their hard work and dedication in training and competitions.