Prince Albert resident and friends crochet more than 185 scarves for city’s most vulnerable

For the fifth straight year, Prince Albert resident Eleanor George has been making a list and checking it twice.

No, she’s not keeping track of who’s kind or inconsiderate. Instead, George keeps track of how many scarves she and her friends have crocheted during the year. As of Tuesday, that total came to more than 185 scarves, all of which were donated to needy residents in Prince Albert.

“I know how cold it is for me, so it’s especially nice to have somebody think about these people,” George said shortly after making the donation.

George created 150 scarves by herself, while her friend Arlene Kennedy created 35 more. The average scarf takes around five hours to make, but George said she couldn’t do it without the help of friends who collect yarn and donate it to her year round.

“It’s getting good use, and it’s going to someone who can use it,” she said. “This is five years now, and Arlene and I are counting on going for another.”

This year, yarn donations came in from as far away as Delta, B.C., and as close as just down the street. George’s friends brought car loads and big bags full of yarn for her to crochet into winter gear.

George said she enjoys the stories about how they acquired each ball of yarn almost as much as she does making the scarves.

She donated Tuesday’s collection Coun. Charlene Miller’s annual Purse and Bag Christmas Drive. Miller said it’s incredible to have supporters like George helping out.

“I absolutely love (getting a) phone call from her,” Miller said. “She has great community spirit. She has lots to give, and I am very grateful.”

Miller said the scarves donated on Tuesday will go to residents at a variety of locations. The list includes detox centres, homeless shelters, and low-income housing programs.

Miller said the need for cold weather gear has only increased as other goods and services become more expensive.

“Something as simple as deodorant for men, I noticed that the price has gone up a lot,” she explained. “Some of them, it’s seven or eight dollars for deodorant. It’s like, ‘what’s going on here?’ Everything’s up in price. It’s very unfortunate what’s happening.”

This year’s batch of scarves are finished, but George and her friends aren’t. They’re already making plans for next year’s collection, while hoping that this year’s collection helps vulnerable residents.

“I do hope they find a needy person and will keep them warm on these cold says,” she said.