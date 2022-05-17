Prince Albert RCMP celebrates National Police Week with community BBQ

To kick off National Police Week, the RCMP threw a barbecue for the public on Saturday to build and strengthen connections within the local community and raise awareness for policing services.

The theme for this year’s National Police Week is “Connected to our Communities” and will be held from May 15 to May 21.

In partnership with the Prince Albert Optimist Club, a Law Enforcement Appreciation Barbecue was hosted at the Prince Albert RCMP Detachment on May 14.

Community members enjoyed hamburgers and hotdogs while having the chance to meet local emergency service agencies.

“It was a great opportunity for the public to talk with the police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other professionals that provide emergency services to Prince Albert and surrounding area,” said Prince Albert RCMP Sgt. Lisa Molle.