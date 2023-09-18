Prince Albert police searching for suspects in armed robberies

The Prince Albert Police Service is looking for information in two armed robberies, which may be related.

At about 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a business on the 600 block of Marquis Road for a robbery in progress. Once police arrived, the suspects had fled.

Police determined that two suspects entered the business with weapons and took off with merchandise. No injuries were reported.

The first suspect was wearing a blue cowboy hat, blue hoodie with white writing, black, white and grey Exco pants, and white Under Armour shoes. The second suspect wore all black clothing, including a black and white face covering.

Then, shortly after midnight, two men with firearms approached a man on the 1200 block of Branion Drive.

They fled the scene after robbing the victim of personal belongings, according to police.

The victim was left with minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.