Prince Albert police searching for sexual assault suspect

The Prince Albert Police Service is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault.

Alex Lariviere, 27, has outstanding arrest warrants for sexual assault and assault incidents that occurred in the city.

According to police, he’s recently been spotted in the downtown, midtown and Cornerstone areas.

Lariviere is described as having long hair, sometimes pulled back in a ponytail or bun, with black clothing and riding a bike.

If you see him, police say not to approach. Instead, call the Prince Albert Police Service or Crime Stoppers.