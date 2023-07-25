Prince Albert police renew call for info on historical missing person case

The Prince Albert Police Service is renewing calls for information on a man who has been missing for 43 years.

Robert Wiggins was last seen in the city on Jul. 28, 1980. He was 29 years old.

“We will never stop hoping for answers as to what led to his disappearance,” said his daughter in a news release.

Police thanked those who have come forward with information on the case so far.

“Any information, no matter how small, could further the investigation and help bring closure to Robert’s family,” said Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen, who works with the Historical Missing Persons Unit.

Last year, police released a photo of Wiggins’ wallet. It was turned into the Raddison RCMP detachment after being found along Highway 16 during the summer or fall after he went missing.

Anyone who may have information on Wiggins’ activities around the time of his disappearance is asked to call Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.