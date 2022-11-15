Prince Albert Police non-emergency line experiencing temporary disruption

5:20 p.m. update: Police say that some service has been restored on their non-emergency line, but some disruptions may still occur. The cause is still currently unknown and continues to be investigated.

The Prince Albert Police Service has issued a public notice about a temporary disruption in phone services involving their non-emergency police phone number at 306-953-4222. According to PAPS, residents who call the number are currently getting a busy signal or no answer.

“This is temporary and the cause of the disruption is being investigated. There is no disruption to the emergency phone line at this time. If you require emergency assistance, call 9-1-1 immediately,” read the notice.

Online reporting options are still available via the PAPS website at www.papolice.ca for residents and businesses wanting to report any non-emergent incidents, including fraud, theft, or damage to property.