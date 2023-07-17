Prince Albert Police make arrest after multi-week drug trafficking investigation

The Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team announced on Monday that they recently made an arrest after a multi-week investigation.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team (PACRT) have charged a Prince Albert woman with multiple offences following the conclusion of a multi-week drug trafficking investigation last Thursday evening.

Alexandra Tinker, age 27, is now facing drug and weapons-related charges after PACRT arrested her in the East Flat area of Prince Albert.

PACRT then executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 1,000 block of 8th Street East, the results of the investigation yielded 850 grams of Methamphetamine, 43.2 grams of Cocaine, a .22 calibre rifle, a ballistic vest, two Airsoft guns, a digital scale, cell phones, drug paraphernalia, and more than $2,000 in cash.

The estimated value of the drugs seized is in excess of $46,000,00.

Tinker made her first court appearance Friday morning for the following charges, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of proceeds of crime, and multiple firearms-related offences.