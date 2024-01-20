Prince Albert Model Train Show returns for second year to Gateway Mall

The Prince Albert Model Train Show returned to the Gateway Mall this weekend for the second time in the former Staples space.

Brian Randall, club president of the Prince Albert Model Railroaders explained that the show was to help the club support themselves in the coming year.

“The purpose of the show is to help raise money for our club, for building more stuff and that we do shows all around the province,” he said.

The fellow enthusiasts from around the province who came to support this show lets the Prince Albert club travel to other shows.

“It’s to help support their shows. So it’s just kind of a small community we have, so everybody gets to visit with each other. They have the same common interest,” Randall said.

The community is small and niche according to Randall. Clubs at the show this year included Regina, Moose Jaw, Melville, Martensville and Saskatoon. There are a lot of clubs around the province according to Randall.

“It’s a lot of travelling for us through the year,” he said.

Randall said that it was nice to be able to stay home for this weekend.

The Club used to host the event at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club for about 15 years.

” then when COVID came, that shot everything down. And we were in that for about three years. And while the club itself was still active, but as far as the shows, you couldn’t do anything,” Randall said.

The first year that they returned was in the Midtown Hall.

“We just had a small show there and then last year was our first year here,” Randall said.

Randall said that the space was excellent for putting on a show of model railroads.

The club had been a part of the space for the Optimist Winter Wonderland. That came about because Vince Parker of the Model Railroaders is also an Optimist Club member.

“They asked us if we would help out with it, and because Vince is actually, a member of the Optimist Club.

“So they have done their two years for Winter Wonderland and we have been here for both,”

Despite the trains being small the model railroad setups take up plenty of space. Randall said his own life led to model railroads becoming a hobby.

“I used to work on the railroad, my father worked for the for the railroad and so that’s what got me into it,” he said.

Randall explained that the club has been around for 20 years.

“We’re down to six members now. It’s small. We were up to at one point of I think close to 20 members at one time.”

He said that the loss in membership was because of several factors but after the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down they were as low as four members.

“ Four of us were just basically covering all the costs with rent and everything like that, just to keep the club alive, so it was expensive by a couple years for us,” he explained.

Randall was happy to see that the club survived and could put on the show.

“We’re really just glad that everybody’s coming out. It’s a good family event and we are getting a crowd,” Randall said.

The Gateway Mall promoted the event tirelessly and he appreciated the support.

“The Mall did Lots of promotion for us and we want to thank them for it, they gave us a spot here for our show,” he said.

The Winter Wonderland space allowed them to keep the space pleasant.

“We have still got the Christmas lights on and everything. The kids will be able to still do the train ride,” he said.

The Prince Albert Model Train show runs on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m., admission price for adults is $7 and $4 for students, while preschoolers and under are free.