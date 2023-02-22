Prince Albert man faces drug trafficking charges following traffic stop near Rosthern

Around 9 a.m. on Feb. 3, Wakaw RCMP were on the lookout for a suspect vehicle involved in an impaired driving and Tobacco Tax Act investigation.

Later in the day, an officer with the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 near Hague. During the traffic stop, the vehicle fled in a dangerous manner, but a pursuit of the vehicle was terminated to reduce the risk of impacting the safety of other motorists.

The vehicle and plate information were shared with Wakaw RCMP due to the proximity of the suspect vehicle’s anticipated direction of travel.

As Wakaw officers actively patrolled the area for the suspect vehicle, a separate report was received from a local farmer of items being thrown onto a field on Highway 312, east of Rosthern.

The vehicle involved matched the description from the earlier Saskatchewan Highway Patrol traffic stop.

Wakaw officers searched the field and located a duffel bag full of suspected narcotics and a number of sealed cardboard boxes full of unstamped cigarettes.

While on scene, Wakaw officers located the suspect vehicle parked in the distance. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver of the vehicle was arrested without incident.

A search of the vehicle and the field resulted in the seizure of 100,000 unstamped cigarettes, 2,040 grams of marijuana, 386 grams of cocaine and 124 grams of hash.

Cody Evans, 29, from Prince Albert, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of unstamped tobacco, and three counts possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Evans is scheduled to appear in Rosthern Provincial Court on April 26.

“This investigation is an example of the success of collaboration between the Saskatchewan RCMP and our provincial partners,” said Wakaw Detachment Commander Sgt. Adam Von Niessen. “Quick communication is necessary to ensure we can intervene the distribution of illicit drugs in our communities and keep the people we serve, safe.”