Prince Albert man arrested on Canada-wide warrant facing weapons, drug charges

Prince Albert police have arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The Crime Reduction Team spotted a vehicle parked outside of a home on Spence Street on Wednesday.

The vehicle had fled from police several times overnight. The suspected driver was wanted on a warrant for parole suspension.

Officers began surveillance on the house when they noticed the suspect riding away on a bike. They arrested him a short distance from the home.

A search of the suspect revealed a firearm with ammunition, methamphetamine, a scale, a knife and $1,690 in cash.

Tyler Bear, 26, is facing weapons and drug trafficking charges, along with resisting arrest, possession of property attained by crime, operating a conveyance while prohibited and operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday.