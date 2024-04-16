Prince Albert man arrested after traffic stop in Sandy Bay

A 34-year-old man from Prince Albert is facing several charges after a routine traffic stop in Sandy Bay

According to RCMP On April 12 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Sandy Bay RCMP performed a routine traffic stop in Sandy Bay

As a result of investigation, during the traffic stop officers located and seized approximately 107 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of ecstasy, a large number of knives, axes, baseballs bats, an imitation handgun, a sum of cash, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Arrested at the scene was 34-year-old Kelvin McCallum from Prince Albert.

McCallum is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000, four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

McCallum will appear in court in Sandy Bay on April 18.