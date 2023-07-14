Prince Albert Kidzfest returning for 28th year on July 20

Kidzfest is returning for its 28th Annual event at Kinsmen Park on Thursday, July 20.

Recreation Programmer Erin Hurd explained that the annual event is a way to provide reasonably priced family entertainment.

“It’s family-friendly entertainment for the kids. It’s reasonably priced as previous years, same thing, keeping costs low so many families can attend,” Hurd said.

“We have some of many of the same staples as previous years. So we have games, we have three bouncy castles coming this year, kiddy area, food, face painting, balloon animals and main stage entertainment,” Hurd explained

Main Stage will feature Select Entertainment, which is based out of Alberta. They will have three shows with magician Steve Harmer and two shows with comedy juggler Paul Isaac.

Hurd explained that after returning from a hiatus last year the show is rounding into form.

“It seems like things are increasing. It seems like things are busier. So at least last year or more,” Hurd said.

They also have partners such as Parkland Ambulance, the Prince Albert Police Service and the Prince Albert Fire Department, the Prince Albert Fire Department filled a dunk tank last year as part of the event.

There will also be a section of the park with special guests such as PA Outreach and the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and others.

Hurd added that Penelope the Clown would be wandering the grounds to entertain.

“We do have the other organizations area, so we have more organizations than last year,” Hurd said.

Kidzfest will be running at Kinsmen Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.

NLCDC is the major sponsor again this year donating $10,000.00,

We are still looking for volunteers and they can complete the online application by visiting: https://forms.citypa.ca/Community-Services/Kidzfest-Volunteer-Form