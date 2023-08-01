Prince Albert K9 unit helps arrest stolen vehicle suspect

A Prince Albert K9 unit helped police officers arrest a man who fled after an attempted vehicle stop early on Tuesday.

At about 1 a.m., police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was equipped with an OnStar system, which can send notifications to a call centre about the vehicle’s condition, along with GPS coordinates. This is how officers were able to locate and disable the vehicle after the suspect did not stop.

The 20-year-old man ran away once the vehicle was no longer operable.

He was arrested a short time later with the help of a K9 unit.

The man is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police and operating a motor vehicle that is dangerous to the public.