Prince Albert doctor honoured to see daughter recognized for healthcare contributions at Young and Aspiring Indo-Canadians gala

Global publishing house Maneesh Media’s latest compilation, 50 Under 50: Young and Aspiring Indo-Canadians, has been a resounding success.

Supporters celebrated the men and women recognized in the book with a grand gala held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Brampton. The gala included the unveiling of the book and celebration of the 50 achievers who have done their professions, community and their two nations proud.

Prince Albert’s leading light and an eminent obstetrician and philanthropist Dr. Lalita Malhotra graced the occasion as a distinguished guest.

Affectionately known as the Angel of the North, Dr. Malhotra has garnered immense recognition for her unwavering dedication to providing exceptional care to her patients in 45 years of medical service. Her remarkable contributions to healthcare and humanitarian endeavors have earned her prestigious accolades, including the Saskatchewan Order of Merit and the Order of Canada.

Recently, Dr. Malhotra and her family demonstrated their commitment to advancing healthcare by supporting the construction of the state-of-the-art Malhotra Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

Addressing the packed house at the event, Dr. Malhotra spoke about healthcare and education and the progress she has witnessed in both these fields over the years.

“In 45 years of work, I have witnessed the advancements in healthcare in Canada and India. It is an honor to witness the progress and I have confidence that both countries will continue to collaborate effectively in the future.”

Dr. Unjali Malhotra (centre) poses for a photo with Maneesh Media chair Chandmal Kumawat (left) chief guest HE Sanjay Kumar Verma (centre-left), the guest of honour, Hon’ble Apoorva Srivastava (centre-right), and director Abhishek Kumawat (right) during the Maneesh Media 50 Under 50 Gala. Submitted photo.

Dr. Malhotra has been actively working to provide support to the poorest of the poor women in India through PAP India, which focuses on investigating and treating cervical cancer, a disease that claims the lives of over 100,000 women in India. She is committed to improving maternal healthcare and is working to address the alarming rates of maternal mortality in Prince Albert.

Also passionate about education, she said, “Canada has made significant strides toward reconciliation and equity in its education systems.”

Her daughter, Dr. Unjali Malhotra, the Medical Director, Women’s Health – First Nations Health Authority in Vancouver, BC, carries the baton now. Also among the top 50 remarkable Indo-Canadians felicitated featured in 50 Under 50: Young and Aspiring Indo-Canadians, she drew upon her parents’ and her own experiences interacting with indigenous women and witnessing their plight first-hand to champion against coerced sterilization of indigenous women and girls.

She has appeared before the Canadian Senate’s Human Rights Committee on Coerced Sterilization to bring to light Canada’s shameful medical track record.

Dr. Malhotra expressed immense pride in her daughter’s accomplishments

“Apart from a personal achievement of seeing my daughter being honored, it is also an incredible feeling to be among other individuals who are making a difference in this world,” she said.

The 50 visionaries featured in 50 Under 50: Young and Aspiring Indo-Canadians are true inspirations and icons who are redefining success and making significant contributions to Canada’s growth and its multicultural fabric.

The gala event was held under the auspices of chief guest H.E. Sanjay Kumar Verma, the High Commissioner of India to Canada; guest of honor Hon’ble Apoorva Srivastava, the Consulate General of India; and distinguished guests, the illustrious Dr. Vaikuntam Iyer Lakshmanan, recently bestowed with Order of Canada; and Dr. Sankar DasGupta, the Co-Founder and CEO of Electrovaya and Adjunct Professor at the University of Toronto.

Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament at Nepean, and Colin Carrie, Member of Parliament at Oshawa, also graced the occasion with their presence along with other dignitaries like business leaders Kuldeep Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Crown Group of Hotels, and Norton Kothari, Chairman of the Kothari Group.