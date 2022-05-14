Prince Albert health food business celebrates major milestone on Saturday

After 40 years in the community, one Prince Albert business wants to give back to the people who kept them going: their customers.

Nutters Everyday Naturals store owner Janine Favreau said four decades in the business is a long time, but it never felt like it thanks to the great people.

“Time has flown by too quickly,” Favreau said with a laugh. “It’s a real milestone.”

To commemorate the 40th anniversary, Favreau has a special celebration planned at her store on Saturday. She has more than 100 gifts to give away to customers, including gift baskets, blenders, vitamin mixtures, gift certificates, and more.

There will also be demonstrations, tasting opportunities, and organic cupcakes and coffee.

“It’s to show appreciation to our wonderful customers that we’ve had throughout the years, and for the support they’ve given us since the day we opened our doors,” she explained.

Favreau said she still has a few customers who were there on day one when she first opened and kept coming back all those years. She’s grateful for their continued support through good times and tough times.

The Nutters Everyday Naturals 40th anniversary celebration begins in store at 11 a.m. on Sunday. It runs until 2 p.m.