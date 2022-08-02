Prince Albert Exhibition returns after 3-year absence

For the first time since 2019, the Prince Albert Exhibition is back on the summer calendar.

The 137th Prince Albert Exhibition runs August 2-6 at the Exhibition Grounds. Exhibition GM Debra Despins said they’re eager to welcome back visitors after a three-year hiatus, and they’re planning a free promotion to make up for lost time.

“To welcome everyone back, there will be free gate admission after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 only,” Despins said.

The fair kicks off with the parade at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Parade entries will have the opportunity to win Best Community Spirit Prizes, with first prize set at $1,000 second at $500 and third at $250, all sponsored by the Prince Albert Exhibition.

The West Coast Amusements midway rides will be ready to greet the crowds starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and then at 1 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday.

“In addition to the midway, look for the Pony rides located in the grass ring, barnyard animals and a Prairie Goat Expo in the Archie Anderson Barn 2,” Despins said. “Back by popular demand will be the Wobbly Balls and Special Olympics puck shoot east side of Armoury building and the Pedal Tractor Pull will have awesome prizes.”

There will also be two “Saddle UP” bars located by the Grandstand and in the Main Hall and permanent food booths and food truck trailers. As well there is the PAEX Tradeshow located in the Armoury.

“The log house will host the Senior drop in spot and limo golf carts will be available to help people get around the grounds,” Despins said.

If you are looking for that lively entertainment head on over to the Grandstand and enjoy the Chuckwagon and Chariot races Tuesday to Friday. Back by popular demand will be a Demolition Derby on Saturday.

The 4H Light Horse show starts Wednesday and Thursday and the Open Light Horse Show is Friday and Saturday. The PAEX Drill Team, Heavy Horse Pull and Beef Cattle shows also run on Friday and Saturday.

The main hall will feature several local entertainers starting at 3:00 p.m. daily and the Ag and Horticulture show will begin Wednesday. Another new feature this year will be boxing demonstrations in the West Hall. The boxing demonstrations are by the Red Wolf Boxing Club and will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Sask Express perform at 3 p.m. And 5 p.m. On Tuesday with Twisted Sister Music Bingo from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

On Wednesday is Hillbilly Ho Down from 3 to 6 and Elmer Lammedee’s tribute to Stompin’ Tom from 7 to 8:30 with Twisted Sister Music Bingo concluding the day.

On Thursday, it is Larry Krause from 4 to 6, a Country Music Show from 7 to 9 and the Rez Boys from 9 to 11. Friday opens with Freddie and Shelia Pelletier, a Hoop Dancer performance in a tent outside the main hall at 3 and 6, the Creeland Dancers from 6 to 8 and Dillon Gazandlare from 8 to 11.

Saturday features Leon Oches from 3 to 5, the hoop dancer returns with performances at 3 and 6, Sylvia Sherra and Dean Bernier perform from 6:30 to 8 and the performances close with Velvet Hand Band from 9 to 11.

“The week will end with a spectacular display of fireworks around 10:45 Saturday Aug. 6,” she said.

You can pick up a 2022 PAEX Summer Fair schedule from the July 28 edition of the Herald. Check out the Summer Fair details at www.paexhibition.com or follow the PAEX on Facebook and Twitter