Prince Albert Concert Choir excited for upcoming Christmas performances

The Prince Albert Concert Choir returns to the stage for a pair of Christmas performances over the next week.

The 27-member choir returns with ‘Twas in the Moon of Wintertime’, their annual Christmas concert, at Calvary United Church on Dec. 10. The group then moves to Mahon Auditorium for an evening of caroling on Dec. 12.

‘We’re pretty excited,” soprano Meghan O’Leary said. “This isn’t the first time we’ve done one. We do one every year, but we just get really excited because we like sharing what we do with the community.”

The title ‘Twas in the Moon of Wintertime’ is taken from the opening line of the Huron Carol, one of several traditional songs the choir will perform on Dec. 10. O’Leary said they always try to pick a song line for the concert title, and the Huron Carol line seemed like a good fit.

“I like the sound of it,” she said of the song. “I think it sounds so much different than other traditional carols out there.”

Sunday’s performance will also include popular Christmas classics like ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree’ and ‘Jingle Bell Rock’. A few choir members have also prepared solo or duet performances.

Robert Gibson is back as choir director, with Lorna Gibson accompanying the group on piano.

“I think music inspires a lot of joy in people, and Christmas inspires a lot of joy in people. The two things combine to make for extra joy,” O’Leary said with a laugh.

‘Twas in the Moon of Wintertime’ begins at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10th at Calvary United Church. Admission is by donation.

The choir’s performance at the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library’s Mahon Auditorium begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Admission is free.