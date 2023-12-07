PAPS ask public for information on May 2022 homicide

The Prince Albert Police Service have renewed their call for information about the murder of 32-year-old Lawrence Lavallee on May 28, 2022.

Officers were called to the 800 block of 11th Avenue East at around 5:30 a.m. that day following reports of a shooting. They found Lavallee in the 100 Block of Eighth Street East suffering from serious injuries.

Parkland Ambulance transported Lavallee to Victoria Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say Lavallee left a residence on the 1000 Block of 11th Street East just prior to being shot. The suspects fled north on 11th Street East in a red CHEV Trax SUV immediately after witnesses heard gunshots.

Police have recovered the SUV, but have made no arrests.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact police. Investigators have also asked for help from local residents who may have heard or observed anything suspicious the morning of May 28, 2022.