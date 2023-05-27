Prince Albert Children’s Choir celebrates year-end with annual spring concert

The Prince Albert Children’s Choir will be hosting its year-end spring concert on Sunday at St. Mark Parish on Sixth Ave. E, with doors to open at 1:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. show time.

Artistic Director Megan Fournier-Mewis said this weekend’s concert is “affordable spring entertainment for the whole family”, with entry to the show costing $5 per person or $10 a family.

All 26 members of both the ages five to ten preparatory choir, as well as the ages nine to 18 concert choir, will be performing a variety of tunes ranging from Canadian folk, pop music, Disney and DreamWorks hits, and some 60s favourites.

A song by Gordon Lightfoot, who recently passed at the beginning of May, that was arranged by Fournier-Mewis’ father will also be performed as a tribute by the Children’s Choir at Sunday’s concert.

“They were able to workshop it and really make it their own,” said Fournier-Mewis. “It’s really evolved into something special.”

Fournier-Mewis’ daughter Katie is a member of the choir and said since children start from a young age, they are able to grow their talents throughout.

“This group of children is amazing to work with,” said Fournier-Mewis of both the new and familiar faces that belong to this year’s choir.

“They’re a very collaborative group [and] they’re a very diverse group, which is great because a choir by definition is diversity unified.

“It’s all different voices coming together as one.”

Joining the spring concert is guest performer Sanjana Brijlall, a former member of the Prince Albert Children’s Choir who is now studying voice at the University of Saskatchewan.

“We are thrilled to have her back”, said Fournier-Mewis.

To further support the Prince Albert Children’s Choir, a raffle table will also be set up at Sunday’s concert as a fundraiser.