Prince Albert chapter of Ukrainian Congress looking for help caring for displaced families with third humanitarian flight set to arrive

Edit: A clarification has been made on the correct location for financial donations.

With a third humanitarian aid flight arriving to Saskatchewan on Tuesday, the Prince Albert Ukrainian Congress is asking the local community for help with employment opportunities, accommodations, and household items for the displaced families looking to settle within the city.

Ukrainian Congress volunteer Sonya Jahn will be travelling to Regina for a career fair on Nov. 1 to represent the city and share information about various employment opportunities from local businesses at the Prince Albert promotional booth.

The career fair will showcase employment opportunities throughout the Province of Saskatchewan for the incoming 230 Ukrainian people fleeing their war-torn country.

“All of the Ukrainian families are eager to work and all of the families that have already arrived to date have employment here in Prince Albert and are contributing citizens to our community,” said Jahn.

Local businesses and organizations that are interested in showcasing their employment opportunities to attract newcomers to the community are asked to send their information to the Facebook group – Prince Albert SK Welcomes Ukrainians.

“They can post their employment opportunities onto that Facebook site and from there, we will be sharing that with our Ukrainian families. Anyone that has brochures or any information that they want to share that can be taken to Regina for the career fair can also mention that in their post on the Facebook group,” explained Jahn.

Jahn said one of the highest needs for newcomer Ukrainian families other than employment is living accommodations.

“If anyone has accommodations that they are willing to share, say a basement suite or a house or an apartment; they can also contact the same Facebook group and we will be posting those accommodations on the site.”

Donations such as furniture, household items, basic hygiene products, and non-perishable food items are also being accepted for those Ukrainian families who choose Prince Albert as their home community.

Available items can be posted to the Facebook page or dropped off at Randy Hoback’s office at 79 11 St W between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, but donations should be called in ahead of time. Jahn asked that Items be clean and in like-new condition.

“These donations are incredibly essentially because these people are coming basically with one suitcase. They have nothing when they arrive here to Prince Albert,” said Jahn.

Anyone wishing to make a financial contribution to help displaced families settle in Prince Albert can contact the Prince Albert Calvary United Church and donate to their benevolent fund for Ukrainian families. Tax receipts will be available for donations.

Residents interested in volunteering their time can contact Sonya Jahn at 306 930-9721.

Jahn has been working with the YWCA to settle displaced Ukrainians in the city since mid-April, and is organizing a future career fair of the same nature in Prince Albert. Details will be announced as they become available.