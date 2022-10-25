Police request public’s assistance in locating missing youth

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a youth who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Dillon Hunt, 14, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 8th at a residence in the 700 Block of 28th Street East. According to police, they have checked several locations but have been unable to find him.

Hunt is described as being 5’2” tall and 120 pounds with short, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black bunnyhug and black pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dillon Hunt is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.