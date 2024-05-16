Prince Albert Carlton MLA Report for the month of May

In the 2024-25 provincial budget, our government has committed to investments to support Saskatchewan’s economic and population growth. Our government continues to invest in transportation infrastructure and community safety, along with the ongoing support for the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project.

A $617.1 million investment is allocated to operating, maintaining, building and improving Saskatchewan highways and roads. This includes $417.3 million for transportation capital to improve more than 1,100 kilometres (km) of highways.

Several major highway construction projects continue, including twinning projects near Rowatt and Corinne on Highways 6 and 39 between Regina and Weyburn, corridor improvements on Highway 5 east of Saskatoon, and completion of the replacement of the two Highway 6 bridges over Regina’s Ring Road.

The budget also includes $73.5 million to build, operate and maintain the transportation system in northern Saskatchewan. These improvements will ultimately enhance the safety and efficiency of tourism and commuter traffic, and support Saskatchewan’s strong and growing export-based economy. Since 2008-09, our government has invested over $13 billion in transportation infrastructure, improving more than 20,700 km of highways.

Community safety remains one of our government’s priorities. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will receive a $719.4 million investment, with significant funding for RCMP operations in the province and RCMP’s First Nations Policing Program. The budget also provides funding for 160 municipal police positions, including 17 Combined Traffic Services positions and other public safety initiatives.

Our government remains committed to advancing health care in our province. As both the MLA for Prince Albert Carlton and the SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister, I am proud to share that construction is officially underway on the new acute care tower at the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital.

The new multi-story tower will have a heliport, expanded emergency department, larger operating rooms and day surgery, pediatrics, maternity, enhanced medical imaging including northern Saskatchewan’s first MRI, lab services, a new adult mental health unit and intensive care unit.

Overall capacity will increase by approximately 40 per cent, from 173 to 242 inpatient beds, with room to expand up to an additional 40 beds. This hospital will directly benefit our community and will provide greater access to quality health care across northern Saskatchewan for years to come. As our government wraps up the spring session of the Legislature, I look forward to hearing from you. You can contact my constituency office at 306-922-2828 or pacarltonmla@sasktel.net, or feel free to stop by our office, located at Bay 4, 406 South Industrial Drive.