Prince Albert athletes make their mark as Day 2 closes at Canada Summer Games

Prince Albert’s Brooklyn Vancoughnett had one assist and Regina’s Sam Riou scored the first goal in Canada Games woman’s box lacrosse history, but it wasn’t enough as Team Saskatchewan fell 5-2 to Team Manitoba in the opener on Sunday.

Vancoughnett assisted on Mykenzie Shymko’s goal with 5:23 to play in the third period to pull Saskatchewan within one goal of Manitoba. However, Manitoba rattled off two goals in less than two minutes to secure the win.

Despite the loss, the Saskatchewan female box lacrosse team was excited to get on the floor for the first time.

“I feel happy and excited that I get to inspire younger youth,” Fort Qu’Appelle’s Tehya Redman said afterwards. “I am happy to be here. It’s a big accomplishment for me.

“When I first stepped out on the floor, I didn’t realize how many people would be there,” Riou added. “I was kind of nervous and had butterflies, but after I got a few touches with the ball, I got more comfortable and confident.”

Team Saskatchewan played two games on Monday, tying PEI 5-5 and then losing to Quebec 4-0. They play New Brunswick at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. A win gives them a good shot at heading straight to the quarterfinals, while a loss sends them to the fourth place vs. fifth place qualification game.

Saskatchewan blanks Nova Scotia in softball opener

Prince Albert’s Kiana Mullner went 1-for-3 with an RBI double as Saskatchewan’s women’s softball team downed Nova Scotia 7-0 in just five innings on Sunday.

Mullner’s run-scoring double was part of a big third inning for Saskatchewan. The club scoring runs in every inning of the game, but it was the three-run third inning that gave them a comfortable lead.

Shell Lake’s Olivia Woytiuk lead off the inning with a triple for Saskatchewan. Kristen Davyduke of Saskatoon knocked her home with an RBI double, setting the stage for Mullner to follow with an RBI double of her own.

Mullner then advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a single from Weyburn’s Jorde Chartrand.

Team Saskatchewan split two games on Monday, defeating Prince Edward Island 7-0 before falling to Manitoba 3-0. They sit second in Pool B, and play undefeated British Columbia on Tuesday at noon.

Saskatchewan builds big first half lead, holds on for win against New Brunswick in women’s’ Rugby Sevens

Prince Albert’s Dori Miller and her teammates built up a big first half lead and hung on for victory in their second game of the Women’s Rugby Sevens competition.

Saskatchewan scored three first half tries, including one from Miller, to go ahead 17-0 at the break. However, New Brunswick stormed back with three straight tries, two of which were converted, to take a 19-17 lead.

At 7:19 in the second half, Saskatchewan’s Carissa Georgina Norsten scored her second try of the game, putting Saskatchewan ahead for good, 22-19.

The win avenged a 19-10 loss to Alberta in their opening game of the tournament, giving Saskatchewan a 1-1 record. The kick off against Nova Scotia in the first match of the day on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia is undefeated after beating Ontario 19-0, and tying Alberta 17-17.