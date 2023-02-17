Prince Albert among 9 communities to receive Sask. DLC office

Students accessing courses online through the new Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation (Sask DLC) opening this fall will have the opportunity to connect and receive instruction from local teachers at one of ten locations across the province, in addition to connecting virtually.

With the main Sask DLC office located out of Kenaston, nine additional regional campuses will be established in the communities of Prince Albert, Estevan, La Ronge, Moose Jaw, Neilburg, Nipawin, Saskatoon, Swift Current and Yorkton.

“These locations will provide access to quality online learning for students around the province as well as opportunities for teachers to collaborate to support students learning,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a press release.

“Students will have the option to receive support virtually or in person from these regional campuses.”

Teachers will run classes from the main Sask DLC office or from the regional campuses and work collaboratively to provide instruction to students.

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division has not met with the Ministry, but they have indicated they will work with the school divisions to establish the regional hubs.

Saskatchewan Rivers currently operates their own Distance Learning Centre out of Carlton Comprehensive High School.

Students will have the choice to attend the Sask DLC as a full-time or part-time student. Students will register with the new school and then be connected to their local school division, which will provide tuition to the Sask DLC.

School divisions, together with the Sask DLC, will provide local support for students such as educational assistants, speech-language pathologists, and counsellors. School divisions will also provide student activities such as driver’s license training, graduation ceremonies and extra-curricular activities, including arts and sports.

The government has also named Darren Gasper as the Sask DLC Chief Executive Officer. He is currently seconded from Sun West School Division to assist with this initiative and has more than 27 years of experience in the education sector, including expertise in online learning.

Student registration for the new provincial online school will be available in April.

The Ministry of Education has initiated discussions with education unions and stakeholders. The Ministry will work with Sask DLC management to commence recruitment for positions at the main office and regional campuses beginning in March this year.

Students of the Sask DLC will have access to a wide variety of courses, with classes from Kindergarten to Grade 12 as well as a variety of high school electives such as Autobody, Agricultural Equipment Technician, Field Crop Production, Forensic Science, Cow/Calf Production and Exercise Science, among others. Adult students wishing to complete their Grade 12 or take additional electives will be able to do so at the Sask DLC as well.

Information updates will continue to be provided at saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/prek-12-education-early-learning-and-schools/online-learning.