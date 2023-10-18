Power to be shut off between Tisdale and Hudson Bay on Oct. 22

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

The area between Tisdale and Hudson Bay will see power outages this weekend as SaskPower starts rebuilding 74 kilometres of power line.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m., power will be shut of for the following communities and their rural areas.

Hudson Bay

Porcupine Plain

Carragana

Clemenceau

Doncrest

McElhanney

Mistatim

Peesane

Somme

Weekes

On that same day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., power will be shut of for the following communities and their rural areas.

Tisdale

Archerwill

Bjorkdale

Chelan

Crooked River

McKague

New Osgoode

Valparaiso

This work is related to SaskPower’s $37 million project to rebuild 74 kilometres of power line that connects the Tisdale Switching Station with the Prairie River Substation. The power line has reached the end of its useful life. SaskPower said rebuilding it will ensure reliable power for customers in the area for years to come.

SaskPower’s current plan is to complete this project in sections: Section 1 includes approximately 24 kilometres, section 2 includes approximately 35 kilometres and section 3 includes 15 kilometres.