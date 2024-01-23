Police renew calls for information about November 2023 shooting

Daily Herald Staff

Prince Albert Police Service investigators made another request for information on Monday about a shooting that occurred on the 1000 block of 22nd Street East in November.

Investigators are trying to identify the occupants of a four door truck and white four door car. Police say both vehicles were parked near vehicles belonging to the victim and suspect at the skatepark near the Art Hauser Centre prior to the shooting.

The original incident occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 19, 2023. Police were originally called to the scene following reports of a single-vehicle collision, but later determined someone from a second vehicle fired a gun, causing the drive of the first vehicle to crash.

The driver, 22-year-old Clarence Sewap, was seriously injured by the gunshot and continues to recover in hospital.

Police have asked anyone who was at the Art Hauser Centre Skatepark between midnight and 1 a.m. on Nov. 19 to contact investigators. Tips can be submitted anonymously online.

RCMP have already arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the case. Officers from the Carlyle and Moosomin RCMP detachments arrested the man after pulling him over in Wawota, Sask. on Nov. 23. Police say the red GMC truck he was driving was confirmed to by the vehicle used in the shooting.

