Volunteer fire departments from 3 communities called in as grain elevator burns down in Loreburn

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

The village of Loreburn is the latest Saskatchewan community to lose its grain elevator to fire.

Members of the Davidson Volunteer Fire Department were called out to the community on Sunday morning, according to a report posted to the fire department’s social media.

They arrived to find the elevator already fully ablaze. The Davidson firefighters joined members of the Loreburn and Elbow departments in working to keep the flames from spreading to surrounding buildings.

Crews were helped by calm winds blowing smoke and embers away from the village. The report noted the structure “candled” as it burned, rather than falling over and potentially spreading flames to nearby properties.

The report described the elevator as a total loss, with “only a hole of burning rubble” left by the time crews returned to Davidson.

No injuries were reported and there was no further property damage.

The Davidson fire department went on to thank its own volunteers, as well as those from Loreburn and Elbow for their response, and community members who provided food, water and coffee for crews as they worked.

Loreburn is located about 50 kilometres west of Davidson.